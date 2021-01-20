Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

