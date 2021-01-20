Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.