Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

