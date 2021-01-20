Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

