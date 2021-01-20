Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $192.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

