Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.96. 73,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,542. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.