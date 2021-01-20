Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,691 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

