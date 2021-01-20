Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

