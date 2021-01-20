Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

LNT opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

