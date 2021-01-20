Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

