Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $20.07 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

