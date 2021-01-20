Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.78

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 72633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

