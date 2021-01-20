Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is Triad Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771,993 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 3.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 1.09% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 926,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 725,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

