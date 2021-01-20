Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $6.01. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 48,297 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $418,300 over the last 90 days. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.