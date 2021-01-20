Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 427,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 475,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

