Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 427,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 475,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.33.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
