Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $668,298.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00419590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

