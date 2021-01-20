LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 966,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 729,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

