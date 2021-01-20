Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

LSPD traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 14,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

