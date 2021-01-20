Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

