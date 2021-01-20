Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 8.6% Higher

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.15. 242,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 143,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

