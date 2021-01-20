Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 7,992,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,027,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $73,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,253 shares of company stock valued at $552,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

