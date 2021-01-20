LINA Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. LINA has a market cap of $2.67 million and $12,743.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINA has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.