Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$73.75, with a volume of 20104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.74.

LNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at C$540,963.09. Insiders acquired a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 over the last 90 days.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

