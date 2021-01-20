Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.