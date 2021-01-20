Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.96

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 1153840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

