Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.76. 9,934,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 4,014,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $26,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

