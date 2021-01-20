Liquidity Network Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $20,800.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00120050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00259121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064891 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.