Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0067

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $4,950.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00458034 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,296.33 or 0.99349362 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 707,775,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.