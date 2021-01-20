Lition (LIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,954.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Lition has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $149,954.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,357.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.86 or 0.03860216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00421257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.32 or 0.01398091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.81 or 0.00562303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00428216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00271248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

