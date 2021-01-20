Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 1.9% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.69% of Littelfuse worth $42,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $285.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $502,762.00. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock worth $22,514,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

