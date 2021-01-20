Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.86

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.86 and last traded at $283.99, with a volume of 155270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.92.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock worth $22,514,419. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

