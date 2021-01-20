Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.37

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 3444799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05.

In other news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

