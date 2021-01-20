Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

