Livenodes (LNO) One Day Volume Tops $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Livenodes Profile