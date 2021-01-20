LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,579 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,533. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 39,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

