LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $74.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 743899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $8,099,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

