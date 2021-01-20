LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 2,244,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 918,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 372.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

