Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.94

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.94 and traded as high as $36.68. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 145,476,748 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.25 ($0.50).

The company has a market cap of £25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.94.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have bought 879,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,021,109 in the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

