LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading Down 5.6%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,587,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,941,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

