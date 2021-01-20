LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,934.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $5,934.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00052452 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002264 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

