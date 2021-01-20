Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Shares Up 47.6%

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) shares shot up 47.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 9,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 4,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Logicquest Technology alerts:

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Logicquest Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logicquest Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.