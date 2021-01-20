Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

