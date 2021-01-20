Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Logitech International worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

LOGI stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.95. 48,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

