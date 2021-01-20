Loki Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.15 or 0.03837893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00419303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.01401831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00558111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00430377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022443 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

