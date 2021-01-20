Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

LONKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.