Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.41

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $531.03 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

