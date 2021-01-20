Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Hits $497.80 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $497.80 million and $185.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,219,278 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

