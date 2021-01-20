Loopring (LRC) Tops One Day Volume of $126.96 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $521.91 million and $126.96 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,516,956 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

