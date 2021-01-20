Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

