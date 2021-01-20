Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00255610 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,288.06 or 0.95336151 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.